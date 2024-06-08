Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 126.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 349,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 229,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

