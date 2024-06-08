SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

