SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Position Decreased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

BIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. 4,918,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,453. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

