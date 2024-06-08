Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

