Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,640 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of -476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

