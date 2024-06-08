Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,200 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,216,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,874,000 after acquiring an additional 752,036 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 43,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

