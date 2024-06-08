Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.72. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 148.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

