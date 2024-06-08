SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of SiTime
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Price Performance
SITM stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. SiTime has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.83.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.