SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get SiTime alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $169,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock worth $1,717,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. SiTime has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.