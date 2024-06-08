Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 122,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 121,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

