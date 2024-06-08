Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.