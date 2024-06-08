Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.34 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $356.00 million and $7.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00695213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00115648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00231990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00083646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,493,485,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,464,579,279 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

