SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,868 shares of company stock valued at $310,659. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

