Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 167,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

