Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
