Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

GPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.71. 2,705,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.82.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

