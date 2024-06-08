Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.78 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. 1,730,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,502. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

