Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.76 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 87.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sempra by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,062. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

