Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Logitech International by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 244,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,162. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.