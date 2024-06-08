Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after acquiring an additional 364,597 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 358.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 524.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.06. 407,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,105. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.59 and a 12-month high of $287.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average of $252.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

