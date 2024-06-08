Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 53,921 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 3,839,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,289. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

