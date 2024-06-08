ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $732.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

