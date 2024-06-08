Security National Bank Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.79. 2,843,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

