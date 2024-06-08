Security National Bank Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

