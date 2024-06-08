Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.63. 235,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,164. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $215.17 and a one year high of $344.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average is $299.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

