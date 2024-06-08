Security National Bank Invests $76,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFIC. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 103.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. 248,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

