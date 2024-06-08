Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.47 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 274,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 625,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

