Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,153 shares during the quarter. Mineralys Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 969,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 249,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

MLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

MLYS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.03. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

