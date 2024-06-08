Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.70. 2,850,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,189. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $212.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.