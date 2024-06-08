Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,312 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Privia Health Group worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,959,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.9 %

PRVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.