Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,314. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.