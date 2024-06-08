Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,792 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 2,169,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

