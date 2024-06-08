Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 278.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334,730 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Mosaic worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 2.7 %

Mosaic stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,289. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.