Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,741 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $88,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,669,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 223,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

