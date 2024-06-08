Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,471 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ball were worth $79,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 199,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

