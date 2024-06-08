Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 56,884 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,884 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $228,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.4 %

CHDN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 336,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $141.89.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

