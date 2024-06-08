Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 53,910 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Stryker worth $210,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.33. 847,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

