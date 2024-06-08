Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 12,368 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $66,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AON traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,956. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.