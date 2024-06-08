Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $69,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. 832,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

