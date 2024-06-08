Schroder Investment Management Group Has $92.72 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $92,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

AVB traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

