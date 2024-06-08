Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Intuit worth $543,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $573.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.46. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

