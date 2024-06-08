Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $64,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. 1,651,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,616. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

