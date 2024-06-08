Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 42,560 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CDNS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

