SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 2.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.
SBM Offshore Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. SBM Offshore’s payout ratio is 57.29%.
About SBM Offshore
SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.
