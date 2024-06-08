RTW Investments LP Sells 39,093 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

RTW Investments LP lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,093 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for 2.7% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $171,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 486,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

