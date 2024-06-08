RTW Investments LP Has $21.73 Million Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

RTW Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,513 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 370,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.88. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.