RTW Investments LP Decreases Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,940 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.18% of Shockwave Medical worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,981,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 426,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,189,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after buying an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $334.75. 4,714,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,088. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

