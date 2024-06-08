Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $137.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RY opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.