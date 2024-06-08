Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $321.54

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.54 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.28). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.25), with a volume of 1,167,036 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROR has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.74) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROR

Rotork Price Performance

About Rotork

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,578.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.72.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.