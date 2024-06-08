Reviewing Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -41.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lotus Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.33 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -9.31

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

