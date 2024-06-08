Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of Rentokil Initial worth $57,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 684,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

