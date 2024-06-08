Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 22,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.59. 7,099,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,416. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

